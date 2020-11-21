The family of Reino Emil Etelapaa are heartbroken to announce his passing after a brief illness on November 13, 2020. Reino was born in Kokkola, Finland in 1927 and his family came by ship to settle in Paipoonge when he was 5 years old. He married the love of his life Lily Sandstrom and they celebrated their 70th anniversary this year. With his two daughters, Kathy and Marie, his family was complete. Ray loved his job on the CPR, his fishing trips, hunting, his travels by camper, skiing the slopes of Mt. McKay, and playing tennis at the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Center. After retirement he purchased a motor home and soon became a snowbird, settling every winter in Mesa, Arizona for 21 years. In his summers, he served on the Board of the Green Point Campers' Association and in his late 60's built a 220 foot drivable bridge to the island owned by his daughter. Ray always had a smile on his face and a positive spirit. He was the patriarch of his family. He leaves behind to mourn his loving wife Lily, daughters Kathy Balec (Gene), Marie Morrow (Ron), grandchildren Christine Taylor (Carl), Dr. Sarah Facca (Mark), Dr. Ray Balec (Emily) and Troy Balec (Lisa) He also has two step-grandchildren, Matthew Morrow and Melissa Catellier (Steve). He was extremely proud of his 14 great grandchildren. Ray was predeceased by his parents, Emil and Mary Etelapaa and his brother Leo Etelapaa. The family would like to thank Dr. McLean, Dr. Ek, Dr. Commisso, the wonderful nurses of 1A and all of the hospital staff who lovingly cared for him and his family. Also many thanks to the wonderful staff at Jasper Place for the support and care provided over the last few years. He loved his home close to his wife and friends that he met while living there. The family will celebrate his passing to his eternal home in a private family gathering at his church, Calvary Lutheran. A second celebration of life will take place at a later date. If friends decide to honour his passing, please give to the charity of your choice, Alzheimer Society, Calvary Lutheran Church, Toronto Sick Kids Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House.





