Reino Jaakko Torkko


1933 - 2020
Reino Jaakko Torkko Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mr. Reino Jaakko Torkko in his 86th year with his family by his side.

Reino was born on Feb. 25, 1933 in Ylistaro, Finland to Kustaa and Aini Torkko. He immigrated to Canada in 1957 where he worked in various bush camps, saving money to be able to fly his bride-to-be Ritva, to Canada. They were married shortly after her arrival and had one daughter, Anne. In 1963 they relocated to Longlac where Reino worked as a Welder for Kimberly Clark Woodlands until his retirement in 1998.

Reino had a passion for the outdoors, he loved hunting, fishing and trapping. As a trapper, he wanted a trap that was more humane – he invented, patented and sold the design and was very proud of this accomplishment. He was a true handyman, he had a unique ability to fix anything. He was a talented home builder, he constructed many homes as well as their family cottage on Lake Kenogamisis. He had a great sense of humour, making everyone from family, coworkers and even the nurses in the hospital laugh with his perfectly timed jokes. In his retirement, Reino could be found at Dog Lake Resort or his favourite fishing spot “The Honey Hole” up the Dog River.

Survived by his long-time partner, Pirkko Niemi; daughter Anne Halverson; grandchildren Erik and Elysha Gill as well as their father Darren Gill; nephew Ari Torma and brother Pentti (in Finland).

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Ritva (1999); parents; brother Jussi and sisters Ellen and Aili.

As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service in Sunset Memorial Gardens will take place at a later date. EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma in care of arrangements. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.

