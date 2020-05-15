Rejeanne Johns
Mrs. Rejeanne P. Johns, age 79, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Wilkes Terrace in Terrace Bay, ON alongside her son. She was born on September 15, 1940 in Ottawa, ON to Alphonse and Marie-Rose Lepansee. At a young age, Rejeanne met her husband, Gregg Johns in Ottawa, ON. They were wed on June 8, 1963. They shared 47 years of marriage together. Rejeanne is survived by her children Allen (Stephanie), Sherry (Timo), Colleen (Mike), and Michelle; her 8 grandchildren; her 8 great-grandchildren; and, her siblings Gabrielle, Yvette, Claire, Madeline, and Gene. Rejeanne spent much of her life caring for her children, grand-children and great grand-children, who will deeply miss her. On behalf of the Johns family we would like to thank everyone who sent cards, food and offered condolences. A special thank-you to the staff at Wilkes Terrace for the kindness they showed Rejeanne in her final years. Arrangements are entrusted to Blake Funeral Chapel. The service will take place at a later date when it is possible for Rejeanne's family and friends to be together, as she wanted.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 15, 2020.
