It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Rena (Irene) Moro.



Born in February of 1930 to Gema and Joseph Moro she was one the five children and raised in Rosslyn Village. Irene then moved to Toronto and pursued a full career with Bell Canada until her retirement when she returned to Thunder Bay to be with her family. Rena was happiest in her yard gardening, walking with her friends, or watching and playing sports with her great nieces and nephews. She was known to all as one of the “the Red Headed Aunts”.



Irene was a parishioner of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Women's League. She was predeceased by her parents Gema and Joseph, brother Albert (Red), sister Elena Gillies, brother in-laws Stewart Garnett and Campbell Gillies and nephew Richard Garnett along with many other relatives.



Irene is survived by sister Catherine Garnett (son Ross), sister Elsie DePiero and brother in-law Ronald (son Joe, daughters Penny Stirrett (Greg), Donna Peltonen (Rod)). She was also a loving Great Aunt to Lucas Peltonen, Russell Peltonen (Char), Leslie Hatton (Dane), Jennie Boquist (Billy) and a special Great Great Aunt to Ainsley, Tyler, Bo, Cal, Ryan and Grant.



Rena's final years were spent at Southbridge Pinewood Court where the staff of Blue Heron Ward gave her the best care and they were very much a family to her and she to them. We thank them all kindly and know she will be greatly missed there.



Due to the Covid Pandemic cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held with Rev. James Panikulam at St. Patrick Cemetery. Should one so wish donations may be made to the Raise the Roof Campaign for St. Agnes Parish or the charity of your choice.



Rena Moro will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





On-line Condolences

may be sent to

www.blakefuneralchapel.com