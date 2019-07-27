|
MARCH 9, 1952 - JULY 23, 2019
It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Mr. Renato Rigato, age 67, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Renato was born on March 9, 1952 in Breda di Piave, Treviso, Italy, along with his twin sister Renata to Ferdinando “Cici” and Assunta (nee Sartorello) Rigato. As a family, on August 2, 1955, they boarded the ship “MS Vulcania” and set sail for Canada to begin a new life. They arrived at Pier 21 in Halifax, Nova Scotia on August 31, 1955. Settling in Port Arthur, Ontario, they made their family home on Oliver Road. During his early years on the family farm, he worked alongside his brothers and sisters tending to the daily chores. Renato always cherished these memories and shared many stories with his children and grandchildren about his childhood days.
Renato attended local schools and graduated from Lakehead University with a diploma in Civil Engineering. After graduation, he was employed by various engineering firms prior to joining Great Lakes Forest Products Limited in 1980 as a Construction Supervisor in the Woodlands Division. He immensely enjoyed working in the field where he oversaw the construction of state of the art logging camps (some of which set the standards for the entire industry), forest roads (still in use today), portable bridges (which he designed and installed) and the placement of new culverts throughout the Woodland's limits. Renato was an honest, hardworking employee (his work ethic and organizational skills were beyond perfection) and earned the respect of his co-workers, managers, contractors and various Government agencies. In 1993, Renato and his wife Elaine founded Rigato Contracting Inc., providing engineering consulting and services to clients in the forestry and mining sectors, as well as to various government agencies. His last contract was with Hudbay Minerals, where he oversaw the construction of Lalor Mine in Snow Lake, Manitoba. He was very proud of working on the project from the beginning of the mine's construction and was there until it's completion in March, 2015.
Renato always started and ended each day with a smile, whether he was at work, spending time with his family or involved with events at the DaVinci Centre. He was deeply passionate about his Italian heritage, becoming a member of the Societa Di Benevolenza, Principe di Piemonte in 1975 (the year the Centre opened). He loved promoting his Italian culture and dedicated his time on the Executive in various positions, serving as President in 1989-1990, 1996-1997, 2016-2019, retiring in April of this year. During his Presidency, he made many influential decisions, his proudest being a change to the Society's Constitution in 2018, allowing for females to join the general membership.
Every person who came in contact with Renato always knew they could count on him for a helping hand or a sound mind to discuss all sorts of topics. His heart was bigger than him. He loved greatly and showed each person kindness and generosity. He was always promoting and sharing his Italian heritage with everyone, and even to his grandchildren, who were amazed at the language and stories their Nono shared with them. When you think of Renato, the words “be kind” described how he lived his life – be kind to your family, be kind to your friends, be kind to the environment, but truly be kind to everyone.
Most importantly, Renato loved spending time as a family and together with Elaine he made a loving home for them. Celebrating holidays, birthdays or other special life events were very meaningful to him and these were the happiest of times, as it meant being together with his children and grandchildren. Together they took many vacations: Arizona, Wisconsin, Minnesota and in 2005, a family cruise. His favourite pastimes were golfing (at which he excelled), camping and fishing.
Renato was predeceased by his parents Ferdinando and Assunta. He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; children Jaclynn (Joe) Benvenuto, Danielle Rigato, Jason Rogozinski and Jeff (Jenna) Rogozinski; grandchildren Kirsten, Lucas, Lila, Nikolas and a baby girl on the way; siblings Emilio (Shirley), Nella (Al Todd), Renata (Louis Romito), Joey (Ingrid) Marconi, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives in Canada and Italy.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 with family and friends gathering in Saint Anthony's Roman Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Luigi Fillipini. Visitation will be held on Monday evening, July 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma, with the Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel.
The family gratefully requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honour of Renato to the DaVinci Scholarship Fund (with cheques made payable to the DaVinci Centre).
I have fought the good fight,
I have finished the race,
I have kept the faith.
