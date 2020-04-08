|
|
Rene Emile Asselin, after complications from recent surgery passed peacefully April 4th, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre at the age of 85, with his wife Beverley and son Bill at his side.Online condolences may
Rene will be missed by Bev, his loving wife of 62 years, his daughter Shelley (Doug) of Edmonton Alberta, son Bill of Thunder Bay, Ontario and Brad (Michelle) of Houston, Texas. He also leaves behind three grandchildren Rachel of Houston, Texas, Nicole of London, England and Jacob of Charleston, South Carolina. Rene will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Predeceased by his parents David and Albertine Asselin of Sleeman, Ontario, three sisters Lola, Rose and Irene as well as five brothers Dona, Roland, Leo, Edward and Sid.
Rene met Bev in Fort Francis while both were working at Mel Newman Ltd. Ford Dealership later moving to Atikokan to work at the Dealership located there. Later the family had their final move settling in Thunder Bay.
After a long career in the auto parts business for Ford, Rene retired in 1997. Although retired from the industry he was still proud to say "once a Ford Man, always a Ford Man".
In retirement Rene and Bev enjoyed travelling and visiting family and friends. He was a people person'. When someone came by he always stopped to have a chat. He loved to keep his yard looking well groomed and had an interest in building bird houses. He and Bev enjoyed the birds coming to nest just outside the Kitchen window.
Rene was also an active and proud volunteer with the Knights of Columbus, M.S. Society and Habitat for Humanity. Rene will also be missed by Lily-Mae (his neighbour Donna's Jack Russel Terrier) who he called 'Little Fella'. Lily- Mae didn't mind.
Special thanks to Dad's long time GP Dr. E. Sacevich and most recently Nurse Practitioner Kelsey York. We are also very grateful to the staff at TBRHSC. For
the excellent care they provided. Thank you, Dr. Miller and the Nursing staff on 3B for your compassionate care of Dad. We will always remember you.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
If so, desired donations can be made to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre or the Charity of your choice.
be made through
www.nwfainc.com