|
|
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Rene Hamann, on May 13th, 2019, at the age of 75. He leaves to mourn, his beloved wife of 50 years, Rolande (nee Tremblay), his son Gilbert, daughter Ginette Forgues and son-in-law Ron. He was a cherished Grand-papa to Aimee, Melanie (Sean) and Nicholas. The sweetest little Grand-grand-papa to Paisley, Bailey and Mason. Funeral mass was held in Manitouwadge, at Our Lady of Lourdes church, on May 20th, 2019. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the incredible medical staff at both the Thunder Bay and Manitouwadge hospitals, who cared for Rene during the month leading to his passing."Bonne nuit dad, love you"