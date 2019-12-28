Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rene Hamann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene Hamann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rene Hamann Obituary

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Rene Hamann, on May 13th, 2019, at the age of 75. He leaves to mourn, his beloved wife of 50 years, Rolande (nee Tremblay), his son Gilbert, daughter Ginette Forgues and son-in-law Ron. He was a cherished Grand-papa to Aimee, Melanie (Sean) and Nicholas. The sweetest little Grand-grand-papa to Paisley, Bailey and Mason. Funeral mass was held in Manitouwadge, at Our Lady of Lourdes church, on May 20th, 2019. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the incredible medical staff at both the Thunder Bay and Manitouwadge hospitals, who cared for Rene during the month leading to his passing.

"Bonne nuit dad, love you"
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -