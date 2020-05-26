It is with great sadness that the family of Renee Suzanne Charlie announce her passing on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 52. Renee is predeceased by her father Harvey Charlie, her daughter Larissa Charlie-Stillaway and by her grandparents Angelique and Harry Charlie and Lyla and Bernard Morriseau. Renee is survived by her mother Yvonne Charlie; her children, Joseph Charlie(Jessica), Jenna Charlie and Natosha Charlie; her grandchildren Sophie Charlie and Shelby Charlie; her sisters Karen (Tim), Denise (Guy), Andrea (Rolland), Valerie (Allan), and Marceline; her brothers Jeffrey (Roberta), Nick and Paul (Laura) and countless family including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Renee was born on December 3, 1967. She was a loving mother and proud grandmother. Renee had a fun-loving spirit about her and was always quick to smile and say hello to everyone. She enjoyed playing cards with her mom, sisters and nieces. She also loved to do puzzles and spent countless hours doing intricate colouring books. She had a true passion for pretty much anything shiny you could wear, she also loved her jewelry and having her nails painted bright, vibrant colours. Renee had a kind, thoughtful and caring soul and she will remain forever loved, forever missed and forever in our hearts. Funeral arrangements will be in the care of Blake's Funeral Chapel. A private viewing for immediate family will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 where cremation will take place and a celebration of her life will follow at a later date. If friends desire, memorials to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store