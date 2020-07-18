1/
Renee Morin Green
We are sad to announce the passing of Renée Morin Green on July 5th, 2020 at her residence in Thunder Bay, Ontario at the age of 54. Renée was born in British Columbia. She spent her childhood in British Columbia and teen years in Ontario. She worked and raised her children in Ottawa for 26 years and lived in Thunder Bay for the last 11 years. Renée was a proud member of Couchiching First Nation. Renée will be lovingly remembered by her partner of 12 years Telford Bruyere; her mother Myrtle Bruyere; her children Marlene Green (Robin), James Green (Cynthia), and Nicholas Green; her grandchildren Leia Freeman, James Green, Robyn-Jacqueline Freeman and Elliot Green; and many family and friends. Renée is predeceased by her father René Morin and her step-father Arnold Bruyere. A ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shelter House Thunder Bay, Canadian Mental Health Association Thunder Bay Branch or Grace Place Thunder Bay.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
