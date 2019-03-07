|
|
In Loving Memory
of
RHEAL “BILL” PILON
89 Years
Peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Health Sciences North, Sudbury. Born in Hearst, Ontario on December 9, 1929 to his parents Mathilda and Joseph Pilon both predeceased. Loving husband to Ann Jason predeceased in January 1992 then Bill married his childhood sweetheart Helene Carriere in 1998. Beloved father of Mark (Suzie) and Anna. Cherished grandfather of Alice-Ann and great grandfather to Rhéal and Julie. Dear brother of Sherry, Theresa, Cecile, Charmaine and predeceased by Jean, Yvonne, Roch and Paul. Bill was raised and lived in Thunder Bay until June 1998, when he moved to Lively. Bill and Helene met in 1948. Bill joined the army and went to Korea. They met again in 1985 and married in 1998. Bill was a general foreman for the City of Thunder Bay for 35 years. He loved to hunt and fish. His hobby was building furniture and crafts. He built many cedar chests for family and friends. Bill was always ready to help everyone at any time. The family would like to thank the Health Sudbury Regional doctors, nurses and support workers for their care and understanding. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. At Rheal's request, no visitation or service. Cremation with a Celebration of his life will take place at a later date in Thunder Bay. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home.
For donations or
messages of condolence, www.lougheed.org