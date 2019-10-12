|
|
KWANDIBENS
Mrs. Rhoda Betty "Auntie Dew" Kwandibens, age 56 years, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 27, 2019. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren who meant everything to her. Rhoda will be dearly missed by her partner Roland Bluebird, daughter Kathryn, grandchildren; Louanna and Louis Jr. Bouchard, grandpuppy Oreo as well as by nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents Jack and Antoinette Kwandibens, sister Irene and Esther and brother Dino. Cremation has taken place. Rhoda will be buried with her parents in Ferland, Ontario in June. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Directors, 21 N. Court Street.
