Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Kwandibens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda Betty Kwandibens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhoda Betty Kwandibens Obituary


KWANDIBENS
Mrs. Rhoda Betty "Auntie Dew" Kwandibens, age 56 years, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 27, 2019. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren who meant everything to her. Rhoda will be dearly missed by her partner Roland Bluebird, daughter Kathryn, grandchildren; Louanna and Louis Jr. Bouchard, grandpuppy Oreo as well as by nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents Jack and Antoinette Kwandibens, sister Irene and Esther and brother Dino. Cremation has taken place. Rhoda will be buried with her parents in Ferland, Ontario in June. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Directors, 21 N. Court Street.

Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sargent & Son
Download Now