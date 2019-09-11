|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Riccardo Bruno Lazzari with his family at his side at Bethammi Nursing Home on September 8, 2019. He fought bravely, with dignity the complications of Parkinson's Disease."Volare, Cantare….felice di stare la su"!
Riccardo was born in Villa Ganzerla/Castagnero Vi, Italy December 16, 1935. Riccardo immigrated to Canada in 1955 and worked most of his life as a tradesman Master Stone Mason and Bricklayer. In 1958 he married the love of his life, Giuliana Valerie Levanto. A wonderful and loving husband, father, nono and bisnono, he was an excellent provider, working very hard for his family. Riccardo did everything with such pride and joy. He loved his family and was so loved. Dad was always there to support his children and give them a hand when needed. Happy memories were made when he and mom built a lovely winter home in Texas. They also enjoyed many treasured trips to beautiful Italy visiting "la famiglia".
Some of Riccardo's pass times in life were the many fishing adventures with his children, catching fish and finding field stones that he used to create beautiful stone structures. He proudly made wine from grapes for many years, winning Grand Champion awards at the CLE fair. Many years were spent tending to several gardens, growing his delicious Radicchio lettuce and other produce that he shared generously. He also loved watching boxing, Formula One racing and the Weather Channel on tv.
His greatest passions were singing and dancing. He loved to sing all the time and also with the Alpini Choir. More recently Riccardo would sing joyfully at the Bethammi Nursing Home much to the amazement of staff and residents there, his singing voice was loud, strong and always on key. He loved dancing and dad and mom could clear the dance floor with their graceful tango moves. Riccardo had true zest for life!
Riccardo is survived and will be forever missed by his devoted and loving wife Giuliana (Valerie), daughters: Inez Lazzari (Jim), Laura (Greg) Flett, Luisa Reilly (Walter), Richard (Kyle) Lazzari, grandchildren: Derrick Downey (Heather), Jesse Downey, Brody Flett, Jordan, Breanna (Robert), Adam and Tavis Reilly, Victoria and Lucas Lazzari and four great grandchildren. A loving sister Angelina Zannetin, brother Bruno (Edevige) Lazzari and their families in Italy and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Riccardo was predeceased by his beloved parents, Antonio and Ines (Montan) Lazzari , sister Ersilia (Celso) Savorgnano and other relatives in Canada and Italy.
We would like to give thanks to Dr. M. Jog (Neurologist), Dr. K. Miller (Palliative), Dr. J. Koo (GP) and the very caring PSWs and nurses at Bethammi Nursing Home who looked after dad daily with such compassion. Special thanks to PSWs Shaun and Jordyn who were examples of true care, compassion and love.
Fly high in the heavens dad……
you had the brave heart of a lion.
In lieu of flowers and in Memory of Riccardo we ask that you consider a donation to the following charities: St. Joseph's Foundation of Thunder Bay or Parkinson's Canada.
Funeral Services will be at St Anthony's Church, 123 Hilldale Rd., Thunder Bay on Monday September 16, 2019 at 11:00am with Fr. Luigi Filippini officiating.
Online condolences may be made through
www.nwfainc.com