Mr. Richard Alan Kiiskila, age 78 years, passed away peacefully at his home Friday July 17, 2020 with his family by his side. He worked his entire career as an automotive and heavy equipment mechanic. His time spent with family and friends was his main interest. He especially loved fishing at the family camp that he had built, and spent many hours on the lake. Dad was a kind man, he was a jack of all trades and always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He will be greatly missed. Richard is survived by Karen his loving wife of 48 years, daughters, Sherri, Tammy (Bruce), son Jeff (Pia). Grampa, Gramps, (Big G) will be greatly missed by grandchildren Justin (Madison), Jordan (Chelsie), Tia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Laimi and Arnie, sister Elizabeth and two step-brothers, Kosti and Raymond. Special thanks to the Doctors and nurses at TBRHSC for their kindness, care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life will be held for the family. In memory of Richard, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund or a charity of your choice.





