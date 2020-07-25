1/1
Richard Alan Kiiskila
Mr. Richard Alan Kiiskila, age 78 years, passed away peacefully at his home Friday July 17, 2020 with his family by his side. He worked his entire career as an automotive and heavy equipment mechanic. His time spent with family and friends was his main interest. He especially loved fishing at the family camp that he had built, and spent many hours on the lake. Dad was a kind man, he was a jack of all trades and always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He will be greatly missed. Richard is survived by Karen his loving wife of 48 years, daughters, Sherri, Tammy (Bruce), son Jeff (Pia). Grampa, Gramps, (Big G) will be greatly missed by grandchildren Justin (Madison), Jordan (Chelsie), Tia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Laimi and Arnie, sister Elizabeth and two step-brothers, Kosti and Raymond. Special thanks to the Doctors and nurses at TBRHSC for their kindness, care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life will be held for the family. In memory of Richard, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Rich was one of the main reasons we fell in love with the Rudge Lake camp. All the neighbors are great. Rich was a person that would do anything for anyone. We had a great time together, loved having coffee on the front deck of his camp. He never let grass grow under his feet. I loved going out fishing with him. The first couple of years he would take me to his hot spots and show me all his secret places. With him not being there at camp when we come up it will be a lot lonelier. His visits will be remembered forever. He was also a super friend to everyone that I took to camp. I will miss you my friend.
DANIEL K KLOMPARENS
Friend
