Richard (Rick) Alexander McFarlane, age 75 years old, a long-time resident of Current River, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Roseview Manor, Thursday November 28, 2019.
Rick was born in Grande Prairie, Alberta on February 13th 1944, moving to Port Arthur in 1948. He attended Claude Garton School, where he left school at 14 years old to help provide for his family doing work on the railroad, forestry, and prospecting. Gaining a diploma in engineering, he later made a career at the Saskatchewan wheat pool, where he held numerous positions, ending with his retirement as the general chairman of the grain holders union.
From his youth, Rick was an avid hunter and fisherman, which lead him into a lifelong journey and love of all firearm sports. He competed in numerous international competitions, winning countless top awards. Rick was the long-time president and life member of T Bay Fish & Game. He was also an active member of Dawson Trail Hand Gunners, T Bay Bench Rest Club, IPSC, and numerous other affiliations.
Rick was an accomplished musician, as well as an avid gardener who loved growing garlic. He will be greatly missed by his brother Don, his sister in law Irene, nephew Scott McFarlane, and niece Stacey (Dave) Anderson, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Predeceased by his mother Mamie in 2001, his father Dick in 1979, and many other family members.
As per Rick's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers and cards, family and friends are urged to tend to their own family members before time slides by.