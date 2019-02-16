|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard (Rick) Belle in Calgary on February 4th, 2019, at the age of 74.
Rick was born in 1944 in Port Arthur, ON (now Thunder Bay) the third of five children, growing up on Oliver Road. In 1968 he married the love of his life, Carol Backen. By 1974, they had had two children, Lisa and David. Life became busy with family and during this time, Rick was working hard starting his own custom cabinetry business. Rick became well known for his craft and took great pride in his work. As their family grew, Rick and Carol's dream was to move to Alberta to be near their grandkids, Nicholas, Owen and Madeline . That plan was interrupted by the unfortunate passing of Carol in 2005. Rick eventually retired in 2007 and moved to Alberta to be close to his grandchildren. Retirement allowed him to work on his favourite pastime, golf. Rick loved the game and looked forward to his daily tee time. Rick made the most of his time by spending winters in Arizona and when home in Alberta, taking on a part time work at a car auction facility. Whether at home or in Arizona, the golf course was the place that Rick felt most at home, surrounded by friends.
Rick is survived by his son David, sister Susan and brothers John and Don. He is predeceased by his wife Carol, daughter Lisa and brother Bob. In lieu of flowers or gifts, those who desire are asked to make a donation to the Tom Baker Cancer Centre in Calgary.