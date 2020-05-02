It is with deep sorrow that the family of Richard Charles Deeley, 89 years, announce his passing at TBRHSC on March 17, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer.



Richard was born on April 11, 1930 in Port Arthur, Ontario but would live and receive his early education in Shabaqua, Ontario.



He was a graduate of P.A.C.I., attended Lakehead University and Business College and was later employed as office manager for Vulcan Machinery Ltd.



Richard married the love of his life, Mary Jane Ross in 1959 and raised two wonderful children, Elizabeth and Scott. In early years, they enjoyed travelling and staying at their cottage at Amethyst Harbour.



He was a member of St. John's Anglican Church and enjoyed many friendships there.



Richard had many pets throughout his life. He loved animals as much as he enjoyed life in the country. He was often seen with his loyal Maltese Trish by his side.



He is predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth; parents William and Lena; sister Helen Fleming and brothers Peter and John.



Richard will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Mary Jane; son Scott (Sue); brother Robert; sisters Caroline Bodnarchuk, Edna LaBelle, Mary Vankka; brother-in-law David Ross (Grace) as well as many nieces and nephews.



Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. C. Allison for all his dedicated care, the Cancer Clinic, nurses, family and many friends for their kindness, care and support.





