|
|
Richard Desforges, age 57 years, passed away from RA-ILD on October 25, 2019, in the TBRHSC, ICU, with family by his side.
Richard was born on March 18, 1962 in Blind River, Ontario. He worked for CP Rail for 36 years, retiring in November 2018.
Richard met the love of his life, Leila, at the age of 15, in detention, at Ignace Public School. They shared over 40 years together and were soul mates and best friends. He loved being at home.
Richard was a wonderful husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. He was a devoted family man, Jack of all trades, hunter, Fisherman, and poker star. He was passionate about hunting and fishing, and included his sons in outings from a young age.
He had an excellent sense of humour, which often brought you to tears, and could make you smile even during the worst of times.
Richard will be missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years, Leila, sons Jordan (Jessica) and Jesse (Ally), sister Claudette Jordan (John), granddaughters, Blair, Aubree-Lynn and Sibley, and sister-in-law's, brother-in-law's, nieces, nephews and friends.
Predeceased by his father Adelard, mother Ernestine, and brothers Joseph, Michael, Aurele and Donald.
A celebration of Richard's Life and Interment in the family plot will take place next summer; information to follow. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the TBRHSC, ICU.