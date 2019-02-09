|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Richard Edwin Peter Riddell on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019, at the age of 50 years. Richard was a loving father and educator who impacted the lives of countless students and colleagues as the Program Coordinator for Interactive Media Development at Confederation College. His career started in 1987 as a placement student in the AV department and he was soon teaching students the joy of 3D modelling and animation. His tenure at Confederation College brought him immense fulfillment, both personally and professionally. Richard had many hobbies that he shared with his loved ones - remote control planes and vehicles, music, photography, technology, videography, automobiles, and visiting with his favourite dog Chibs amongst many others. He was an exceptional father to his kids and had a major impact on most people who had the pleasure of meeting him. Richard will be sorely missed but his spirit will live on indefinitely. Richard is survived by his mother Carole Riddell, step-father Gordon Riddell, step-mother Marilyn Riddell, his sons, Daniel D'Amours and Raymond Riddell-Piccolo, his brothers, Robert and Adam Riddell, uncle Keith Riddell, and grandmother Sonia Riddell. He is predeceased by his father, Robert (Bobby) Riddell. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 14th from 4 to 7pm at Confederation College's Ryan Hall. Those who desire are asked to donate to a bursary in his honour at Confederation College in lieu of flowers or gifts. Online condolences
