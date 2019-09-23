|
Richard "Bill" Fortier 69 years of Hurkett, Ontario passed away suddenly September 17, 2019 at his residence. His main interests was his family and friends especially his grandchildren, he also loved being in the bush. Predeceased by his parents and his brothers. He is survived by his wife Lucie, his daughter Donna Fortier (Norman Abotossaway) and by his son Rick, grandson Kyler and granddaughter Kylee, brothers: Fred (Roseanne) Fortier, Maurice (Therese) Fortier, Jean Guy (Lynn) Fortier, sisters: Tia Mercier, Rose Fortier and Reina (Normand) Lavoie and numerous other relatives. According to his wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held 11 A.M. September 27, 2019 at the Hurkett Community Centre with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. If friends so desire donations to the Thunder Bay District Canadian Diabetes Association. Arrangements in care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon, Ontario.