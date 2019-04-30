|
October 14, 1950 –
April 27, 2019
Mr. Richard Garth Shaver, aged 68 years, died peacefully in hospital Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born October 14, 1950, Garth grew up in Newington (North Valley), Ontario, the oldest son of Kenneth Clifford and Mary Jean Shaver (nee Sanderson). He developed a strong work ethic in his farming community and picked up his love for the land at an early age. This connection led Garth to move to Thunder Bay in 1969 to study forestry at Lakehead University; and upon graduation, he began a lifelong career with the Ministry of Natural Resources. From early life on the farm to a career spent in the bush, he was intimately tied to the land.
Garth always had a streak of nostalgia for simpler times. He loved music, storytelling and recounting local histories, and was an avid reader, especially enjoying old-fashioned adventures by authors such as Neville Shute and Van Wyck Mason, but his true passions lay in living simply and practicing environmentalism before it became trendy. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, providing for his family and neighbours, and being a jack of all trades. Weekends were spent tending the gardens, maintaining vehicles, home and camp, and cutting and piling firewood for winter use. Garth's backyard gardens were annually converted into a popular ice hockey rink for the neighbourhood children to use all winter. Working hard and helping his local community were important values to him, and so was honesty. If Garth had a motto, it would be “say what you mean and mean what you say”.
Garth is survived by his children Lisa Kelso (Iain) and their daughters Morwyn and Seija; Nick Shaver (fiancée Nicole and daughter Sophia); Katariina Medwid (Geoff) and their children Robert, Peter, and Lilianna; Karl Shaver (Danielle); sisters Anne Wereley and Margaret Shepherd (Murray); brother Alan Shaver (Cathy); brother-in-law George Fawcett; aunts Helen Cooch and Jenny Cousins (Doug); former wife Margit Shaver (Don Harris); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives in Eastern Ontario. Also lovingly remembered by mother-in-law Lisa Roine; sisters-in-law Helen Cannataro (Terry), Inga Young (John), Carol Bunting (Bill); and brothers-in-law Paul Roine (Satu) and Jari Roine (Sandy).
Predeceased by parents Kenneth and Jean Shaver; sister Rosemary Fawcett; brother Manley Shaver; nephew Dean Shepherd; brother-in-law Bob Wereley; father-in-law Henry Roine.
Funeral services for the late Mr. Garth Shaver will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with Rev. Randy Boyd officiating.
Should friends desire, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
