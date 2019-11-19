|
On November 14th, 2019, Richard Hamilton, 64 yrs, of Terrace Bay, ON surrounded by those he loved, passed away peacefully at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. Online condolences
He will be remembered for his pride of his family, raising his daughter Brianna (Amanda) and son Scott along side his loving wife Cheryl of 35 years. He worked and retired as a Purchasing Specialist at the pulp mill in Terrace Bay.
He spent his time building his camp from the ground up on Big Santoy Lake. He enjoyed curling, hockey, fishing, hunting and building his beautiful tables.
We invite you to join us sharing and celebrating his life, Friday November 22nd, Terrace Bay Curling Club Come and Go between 11am-2pm. Commemoration memories will begin at 11:30am. Luncheon and refreshments will be available.
maybe made through
www.nwfainc.com