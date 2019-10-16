|
With heavy hearts we are announcing the passing of our beloved husband, father and Papa, Richard Hanchar. Leaving behind his loving wife of 65 years Joan, daughters Linda, Barb, son Terry (Cheryl), grandchildren Darren (Laura), Curtis (Shanlee), Lana, Travis and great grandson Ryder. Richard was born on August 9th, 1934 to parents Mary and Walter Hanchar in Fort William. Dad had an older brother Edward that he was very close with throughout his life. Dad attended local schools and took up playing the violin in his younger years. He also played drums in the Fort William City Band. After meeting the love of his life, Joan Jorgenson , at the Ukrainian Hall dance they married and became soul mates for the next 65 years. Dad was a truly dedicated husband and family man. His family and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved gardening, fishing and playing bocce with the neighbours. Dad was quite the handyman with home renovations and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone. Dads musical talents were shared by the whole family. He loved to laugh and hear a good joke. He retired as a custodian at Lakehead University, where he truly enjoyed working. Dad was predeceased by his mother Mary, father Walter and brother Edward. The Hanchar family would like to thank all of the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor transition ward for their extreme compassion and care for our father Richard. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday October 19th, 2019 at the Da Vinci Centre, Verdi Room on Waterloo Street from 12 - 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the George Jeffery Treatment Centre or charity of your choice. Thank you. Online condolences
