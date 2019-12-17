|
|
Good-bye everyone.
I've had the good fortune to live over 85 great, active years and I'm moving on.
I was born in Saskatchewan on May 6th, 1934 to James and Anne Ball. We grew up in Plunkett, then moved to Port Arthur in December 1949. I worked at the Grain Elevators and eventually became an IBEW 402 Electrician, spending over 60 years in the trade working for various electrical contractors throughout Northwestern Ontario. In 1986, my son Rick and I opened White Pine Electric Ltd. and successfully completed many industrial and commercial projects during our 19 years together.
When I retired in 2004, my wife Holly and I traveled extensively to Florida, Spain, Morocco, Hawaii, throughout Canada and the U.S. Every trip a new adventure.
We loved our home on Cummins Lake, spending time with friends and family. I enjoyed cooking, working my gardens as well as fishing and hunting with my sons, Marty, Rick and friends. I also took up golf and enjoyed playing for many years.
I am predeceased by my wife Holly, son Steven (in infancy), Joan Ball (mother of my children), parents Jim and Anne, brothers Bob, Ted, sister Rose Vogel, brothers-in-law Earl Gale, Jim Lee, Art Vogel and Jack Price, sisters-in-law Lorraine and Mildred Ball as well as nephews and nieces.
I will miss my sons Rick (Kathy) and Marty, daughter Susan (Carmine) Richichi, step-son Joey Paxon (Catherine) sisters Alice Price, Lucille (Mike) Sprague, Ruth Lee, Joan (Bruce) Ewen and brother Grant (Audrey).
I will especially miss my grandchildren: Jordan (Ashley) Ball, Ally Ball (Will), Marc Richichi (Corrina), Kassie and Kameron Ball and my great grandson Jackson Ball. I will also miss my many special nieces and nephews.
A celebration of my life will take place on Friday, December 20th, at Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Pastor Matthew Diegel at 11:00 a.m. friends may gather after 10:00 a.m. Private interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TBRHSC Hearts at Home Campaign.
I have lived a great life with no regrets and I will miss you all.
Until we meet again
Richard (Dick) Ball
December 12, 2019