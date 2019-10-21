|
|
April 9 1958-October 14 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard (tricky Ricky) Huneault. Richard was a quiet and humble man who enjoyed spending time outdoors or doing something mechanical and could fix nearly anything.
Richard was always up for a fishing trip and gladly take your 3 loonies (as there always was a dollar for the first, biggest and most fish). He had a passion for nature and the simple things in life.
He is survived by his sons Matthew and Alan (Kim) and grandsons, Nicholas, Lucas, Logan, Jacob (Carolyne) and granddaughter Emma. Predeceased by his parents and brother Wayne.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.