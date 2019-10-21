Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Huneault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John Huneault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard John Huneault Obituary

April 9 1958-October 14 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard (tricky Ricky) Huneault. Richard was a quiet and humble man who enjoyed spending time outdoors or doing something mechanical and could fix nearly anything.

Richard was always up for a fishing trip and gladly take your 3 loonies (as there always was a dollar for the first, biggest and most fish). He had a passion for nature and the simple things in life.

He is survived by his sons Matthew and Alan (Kim) and grandsons, Nicholas, Lucas, Logan, Jacob (Carolyne) and granddaughter Emma. Predeceased by his parents and brother Wayne.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.