Richard Joseph Postans passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on Saturday January 4th, 2020. Richard was born in Fort William on April 14th, 1931 to Richard Arthur and Eva May Postans. Richard grew up in Westfort on Frederica and Norah Streets. He attended Franklin Street School and Fort William Collegiate. On line condolences at:
After high school, Richard began working at the Times Journal in Fort William before starting at Claydon Construction Limited as a heavy equipment operator. He spent the next 20 years working on projects for Claydon's throughout Northwestern Ontario. When the Claydon brothers decided to wind up their business, he and longtime Claydon coworker, Bud Auringer purchased Walker's Sharpening on Balmoral Street. Together they successfully operated Walker's until they sold the business in 1978. Richard then continued his career as a heavy equipment/crane operator at J.U. Calonego Construction Limited, Abitibi Thunder Bay Mill Operations and at Provincial Papers. Richard retired in 1996 from Provincial Papers working as a stationary engineer. He also maintained the Automotive Service Technician Certificate of Qualification until 2010.
Richard married Gladys Fulton in 1952. In October 2019, Richard and Gladys celebrated 67 years of marriage together.
Besides his wife Gladys, Richard is survived by his daughter Nancy Nix (Chester), his son Garth (Susan), grandchildren; Eli (Sarah) Nix, Joshua Nix (Trina Heasman), Leah Nix (Yoan Soilen), Noah Nix, Ethan Postans (Mandy Mellerup) and Keenan Postans (Arbenita Shabani). Richard is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Oscar and Finn Nix. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard is survived by in-laws, Dorothy and Elwood Walberg, Violet Fulton and Margaret Postans.
Richard was predeceased by his parents Richard and Eva, his sisters Connie Ogden, Patricia Postans and brother Walter Postans. In-laws John and Nellie Fulton, Tom Fulton, Jimmy Fulton, Mary Fulton, Ellen and Stan Cook, nephew Barry Cook.
Richard had camps at both Oliver Lake and at Abiwin (Nydia Lake) Ontario which he enjoyed spending time at as long as he had projects to work on, usually to be completed at some future date. Being the able person that he was, Richard was always willing to help out on projects at Slate River Baptist Church, Dorion Bible Camp and Round Lake Bible Camp. Richard dedicated himself to the service of family and friends. He immensely enjoyed spending time outdoors snowmobiling and ice fishing in the winter and blueberry picking and camping in the summer, especially with his family and close friends.
Richard attended Westfort Baptist Church, Slate River Baptist Church and O'Connor Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 Syndicate Avenue S., Thunder Bay at 11 am on Friday, January 10, 2020, officiated by Pastor Allan Piper of Westfort Baptist Church. Visitation will take place Thursday, January 9, from 6 to 8 pm at Jenkens Funeral Home.
If so desired, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Richard.
Richard's family would like to acknowledge the excellent care that he received by the many medical professionals in Thunder Bay. In his final days he was attended to by the excellent staff at TBRHSC in 2C. We couldn't have asked for better care for Richard.
