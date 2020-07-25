1/1
Richard Lehto
July 11, 1937 –
July 19, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Richard Lehto announce that he passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2020 at Bethammi Nursing Home. Richard will be dearly missed by his wife Shirley, children Connie (Gary) and Ricky and grandchildren Candace (Paul) and Deanna. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff on the second floor of Bethammi Nursing Home. Cremation has taken place. As per Richard's wishes there will be no service. Interment will take place at Dog River Cemetery at a later date.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
July 25, 2020
My deepest sympathies Shirley and all the family.....may Richard rest in peace....
Nancy Harju
July 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to my Aunt Shirley, cousins Connie, and Richard Jr., and grandchildren. I’ll always remember Uncle Richard with fondness. He was a hard worker all his life. He always had a smile on his face when meeting relatives no matter how much pain he was in. He was very straightforward with people and you always knew where you stood with him. The family always looked forward to his visits. He is now resting peacefully with my Mom, Ingrid Sherman and his other sisters and brothers, and with Moomo and Vodi. God Bless, Rest In Peace, Your Niece, Heather Sherman and Son Richard Sherman and wife Karen Maracle Sherman.
Heather Sherman
Family
July 25, 2020
To: Shirley, Connie,Gary, Ricky & Families: Our Deepest Condolences To You All. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sincerely, Lorraine & Roland Mueller & Sandra & John Beg & FAMILIES
Mueller / Beg
Friend
July 25, 2020
Sincere condolences to all of you. Life is only the childhood of our immortality. May Richard be at peace with the creator. May God’s peace be with you. ~ Eero and Irene Warpula
Eero and Irene Warpula
Friend
