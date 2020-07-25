Richard Lehto

My deepest condolences to my Aunt Shirley, cousins Connie, and Richard Jr., and grandchildren. I’ll always remember Uncle Richard with fondness. He was a hard worker all his life. He always had a smile on his face when meeting relatives no matter how much pain he was in. He was very straightforward with people and you always knew where you stood with him. The family always looked forward to his visits. He is now resting peacefully with my Mom, Ingrid Sherman and his other sisters and brothers, and with Moomo and Vodi. God Bless, Rest In Peace, Your Niece, Heather Sherman and Son Richard Sherman and wife Karen Maracle Sherman.

Heather Sherman

Family