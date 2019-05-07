|
|
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of His Worship Richard Le Sarge. Richard died May 3, 2019 in Thunder Bay surrounded by the love and care of his family. Richard was born December 23, 1946 in Marathon Ontario and was raised in Port Coldwell.
Richard will be missed by his wife of 52 years and best friend Noella (nee Rousselle), his daughters Jacqueline Le Sarge (Dan), Shelley (Durwin) Cooper and Charlene (Tax) Callianteris. Richard was loved by his grandchildren Elizabeth (Chris), George (Demitra), Gabriel, Sequoia and Sorcha. Great grandchildren; Nolan, Brodie, Lauran, and Melina. His siblings; Gordon (Carol), Linda (Mike), John (Lillian), Beverly (Bruce) Lajeunesse, Myrna, sister-in-law Ruth (Roy) and his aunt Zella Gionet (nee Le Bar). He will also be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Richard is predeceased by his parents John (Jack), Elizabeth (nee Le Bar). His brothers Murray and Henry (Roy) and brother-in-law Eddie Michano.
Richard's very strong work ethic, deep sense of civic responsibility and affinity for people led him to experience a wide range of opportunities. Throughout his career Richard enjoyed working in a variety of roles; from a Shell Oil Agent to a Justice of the Peace. He spent countless hours volunteering his time in numerous ways. Richard founded and organized the Marathon Search and Rescue Team and was a certified Search Master for many years. Among the committees Richard served on were the: Kinna-Aweya Legal Clinic (Chairperson), Marathon Police Committee (chairperson), and the Credit Union (Supervisory Committee). Richard was elected Marathon Town Councillor as well he supported many First Nation and Metis initiatives.
Richard's gift of making people feel welcomed and acknowledged brought many people into his life. Whether Richard touched your life as family member, as a colleague, through his committee work, or his volunteer work for many sports activities (swimming, hockey, figure skating, baseball) he always remembered what was important to you. Richard supported many of us with his ability to deal with tough situations in a head on manner, his compassion for others, and his quick sense of humour.
Richard enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing and boating. With his best friend, Noella, he travelled the world extensively.
A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held in Marathon and Thunder Bay. Family and friends will gather in Marathon on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #183 (37 Howe Street) and in Thunder Bay on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Melizana's Restaurant (1047 Dawson Road).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com