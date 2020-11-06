Mr. Richard Nichols (Dick) 82, passed away peacefully at the Wilson Memorial General Hospital in Marathon on November 2, 2020. He spent his entire working career at the Mill in Marathon. Dick will be remembered all for his active volunteer work with many youth and sports organizations such as the cub scouts, baseball and minor hockey in both Marathon and Thunder Bay. He has received numerous awards and recognition for his involvement and dedication to the Minor Hockey Association in which he was president in 1987-88. In 1996 he received the prestigious T.B. (Bones) McCormack Meritorious Award from Hockey North Western Ontario. Other awards Dick received were the Marathon District Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Premier of Ontario Bicentennial metal for his contribution to the community-at-large and many other awards too numerous to mention. In his later years, he could be seen out and about on his daily walks to the post office and Robin's Donuts. Dick is survived by his siblings Dorothy Desjardins, Sharron Martyn (Rowland), Bob Nichols (Ethel) and Sharlene Davis (Bob), Sister in Law Alice Nichols and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his Mother Viola, Father Ivan, brothers Burnett & Ivan and sister Maureen Randle. As per Dick's wishes there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. If you so wish, donations can be made to the Wilson Memorial General Hospital long term care or Hockey North Western Ontario.