|
|
December 3, 1948 –Until we meet again “Is there anything I can do for you Hun?”
April 26, 2019
It is with the heaviest sorrow that our family announces the unexpected passing of Richard Norman Wrigley on April 26, 2019.
Rick was a proud Westfort boy born to Russel and Betty Wrigley on December 3, 1948. Rick worked for CP Rail for 29 years as a Conductor before retiring in 1998. Rick loved racing, golf, history, reading and puttering around the house and yard and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Rick never met an animal he didn't like. There are many pets that crossed the rainbow bridge waiting to play catch and go for walks with him.
Left to mourn is his beautiful bride of 47 years Linda. Together they raised their pride and joys Amy (Ray) and Kathy (Cliff). Rick showed his girls what a true friendship, partnership and love story should look like and was the shining example of who a Dad should be. Over the past 20 years, he especially enjoyed watching their two granddaughters, Sam and Alli, blossom into the smart, talented and beautiful women they are.
Also left to mourn are Rick's brothers Jim (Chris), Marv (Mary), Stan (Cindy), sisters in law Sonja and Tilda (Wayne) and brother in law Holger, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the First Responders for their tenacity and compassion. You are all credits to your professions.
As per Rick's wishes there will be no service. Instead, the family suggests that you enjoy the little moments in life in his memory such as playing catch with your kids/grandkids, savouring a coneydog with an orange pop, reading a good book, and best yet, sitting on your front steps and chatting with your neighbours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com