1/1
Richard Punpur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Richard Punpur, age 68 years, a resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on August 24th, 2020. He was employed as a plumber and member of Local 628. Richard is survived by Andrew (Sara), Katy (Mike) McAvoy; grandchildren Lila, Norah, Liam, Michael, (Ayden McAvoy); siblings, Krystina, Irene (Marty), Susan (Barney), Chester (Karen), Anne (Brent); nephews Christopher, Jason, and James. He was predeceased by parents Zofia, Wictor and brother Walter. To all those who were a part of Richards life's journey. We send our blessing and love to Wendy, Joe, Ken, Boris and the boys. Brothers and sisters of Local 628, Petrynka, Pietila, McAvoy Families, and to all his friends across the globe. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society. Memorial service to be determined.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved