Mr. Richard Punpur, age 68 years, a resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on August 24th, 2020. He was employed as a plumber and member of Local 628. Richard is survived by Andrew (Sara), Katy (Mike) McAvoy; grandchildren Lila, Norah, Liam, Michael, (Ayden McAvoy); siblings, Krystina, Irene (Marty), Susan (Barney), Chester (Karen), Anne (Brent); nephews Christopher, Jason, and James. He was predeceased by parents Zofia, Wictor and brother Walter. To all those who were a part of Richards life's journey. We send our blessing and love to Wendy, Joe, Ken, Boris and the boys. Brothers and sisters of Local 628, Petrynka, Pietila, McAvoy Families, and to all his friends across the globe. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society. Memorial service to be determined.





