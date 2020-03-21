|
|
Richard Smith Ernest Speirs age 74 passed away suddenly at his home on February 14, 2020. Richard was the thirteenth child born to John and Mary Speirs of Thunder Bay. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings George; Colleen Goyer; Verna Rouse ; Hilda Phillips; Edna Taylor; Jimmy; Gloria Usenik; Gary and Roy. He is survived by Sister Arlene Baker; and brothers Gilmore; Bernard and Glenn and many nephews and nieces. Although Richard had to deal with Schizophrenia his entire adult life, most people did not know he had this affliction. Due to his high intelligence and intellect he worked with his health providers and managed his illness entirely on his own. Richard was a true gentleman, never being a burden on anyone, and although he never married he had the attention of a great deal of ladies in his building who constantly supplied him with baking. Richard was honored with numerous plaques in appreciation for his volunteer work with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). Over the years he helped many people with similar ailments through their tough times. Prior to his brother Roy's death he was always there to make his less fortunate brother Roy's Christmas' extra special. A kinder soul would be hard to find. Although Richard's ailment limited his potential he did enjoy a wonderful child hood being raised on his Dad's chicken farm with the most kind loving parents this universe has seen. Richard will be sadly missed by all that had the good fortune to know him. A Celebration of Richards life will be held once this current health scare passes.