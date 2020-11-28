Feb. 24, 1962 ~ Nov. 20, 2020

Passed away in Calgary Hospital. He is now with his wife Liz. Survived by his parents Ron & Marlene; brothers Gary, Bryan and Ronnie; three nieces and one nephew; stepson Joey and stepdaughter Sherry. Special thank you to Elsie, Ryan and Kristen for all their help, also to the Doctors and Nurses in ICU Care in hospital. Any donations can be sent to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Heart & Stroke or any charity of your choice. Funeral and burial at a later date. Miss You Forever