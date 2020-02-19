|
Richard McGregor Waddington, age 75 years, passed away with family by his side on February 13, 2020, at the TBRHSC.
Although Dick was born in South Porcupine, Ontario on December 5, 1944, he was raised a Current River boy, coming to Thunder bay as an infant to join his father with his mother and older brother.
Dick attended Current River Public School (Claude Garton), then went on to Lakeview High School, became an Active Naval Reservist spending two years in the East. Upon return, Dick spent his entire life within a three-block radius of "the Swamp" now named "Dick Waddington Park."
Dick was best known for his years on City Council. First elected in 1979 Dick went on to serve some 21 active years as the Alderman of Current River. He was primarily responsible for many improvements not only to the Current River ward, but the city as a whole. In 1972, while he was President of the Current River Recreation Association along with Alderman Bill Morgan brought the Current River Arena into being, this proved to be the centerpiece of the development of Current River Park, which soon included six baseball diamonds, a tennis court, soccer fields, and playground. In the subsequent year working with MPP Taras Kozyra they managed to find funding for the construction of the Current River Recreation Centre. In addition to this Dick initiated a pedestrian/bike pathway around Boulevard Lake soon to be expanded with wings into the Current River Arena grounds and Toledo Street, at the same time managing to find the funds necessary to construct the North End Soccer Complex. Dick was also known for his time as chairman of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board and in 1991 started the Thunder Bay Police Youth Corps with the intent of bringing the police and youth together.
Dick was also known for his love of Little League Baseball. He coached, managed or umpired for some 35 years. For twenty-five of those years, he travelled with teams of 11 & 12 year olds playing games throughout the American mid-west, often for 2 to 3 weeks or more from Minnesota to Arkansas. He also managed several minor hockey teams, travelling with them as well.
Dick is survived by his very much loved wife Carol, son Kevin (Joanne) grandchildren Kayla and Cameron and grand dog Charlie, brother Duane (Dene), sister Diane (Ross Fowler), and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Agnes his older brother Ken (Barb) and younger brother Glen (Joanne).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Current River Recreation Centre, 450 Dewe Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Thunder Bay Police Youth Corps or the Current River Recreation Centre in Dick's memory.
