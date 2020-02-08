|
|
Feb. 20,1933 - Feb. 2,2020
With a sadness so profound that words cannot express, the family of Richard (Dick) Wilhelm Holmquist announces his passing at home on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Dick was born Feb. 20, 1933 in Fort William, Ontario, to Elma and Gideon Holmquist. The three lived briefly at the family home/store/restaurant on Wiley Street before moving to North Neebing where they operated a market garden and small farm. It was here that Dick was encouraged to embrace his love for all animals.
From an early age he excelled at many sports and made lifelong friends through baseball, golf (including two aces), curling (achieving a coveted 8 ender) and bowling (scoring a rare perfect game). Occasionally he could be found shooting pool at “Steve's” and was somewhat of a shark!
Dick attended Rosslyn Road school, Fort William Collegiate and Selkirk high school where he left 3 months shy of graduation after securing employment delivering pop to the bush camps. Following this brief stint, he worked at Can Car, before commencing employment with the Municipality of Neebing, where, after returning to school through Queen's University, he became an accredited property assessor. A career that he remained with until retirement.
It was Christmas time 1952, on a blind date, that Dick met Marne Busch, a beautiful nurse, who hailed from Fort Frances. Obvious from the start that this Christmas time magic was destined to last a lifetime, they wed on July 16, 1955 and remained inseparable thereafter.
Dick and Marne bought their first home in Westfort, complete with the white picket fence! Two years later, with the help of Dick's dad, they built their dream home in North Neebing. (Meticulously cared for, their yard was beautiful and flower beds stunning).
Soon thereafter with the addition of daughter Heather, followed 2 years later by Kathleen, their family was complete. To Dick family was everything and he was everything to his family.
Evenings were spent escorting kids to activities and weekends were family time with camping, skiing and snowmobiling often on the agenda. Friends and neighbouhood kids were always welcome. No play dates necessary!
July was especially anticipated as it included a “never long enough” visit with Marne's family in Fort Frances.
Vacations across Canada and the USA in the motor-home, listening to the likes of Johnny Cash, overflowed with fun and belly laughs.
Dick took an early retirement. Together he and Marne enjoyed decades of winters in Florida. They also frequently travelled to Southampton (where Heather's family resides) to celebrate birthdays, Christmas and special occasions with their cherished grandchildren Kristen and Tyler. (2019 brought the addition of great-grandson Jaxon who has twice come to Thunder Bay to visit).
Dick could always be counted on to help. If someone needed something, consider it done. He gave happily and freely of his time. It was not uncommon for Kathleen to return home to find a freshly mowed lawn, watered and weeded garden, or cleared snow.
For years Dick was an avid runner. He enjoyed the occasional road race, and was disappointed when an injury prevented him from entering into the marathon scene. Prior to retiring his joggers, he once beat a runaway horse in a foot race. Indeed, he had incentive as it was galloping down the roadside with his young daughter on its back!
An accomplished golfer and curler, he won numerous bonspiels and tournaments, all the while with fun being the name of the game! He simply enjoyed the camaraderie. If you experienced his quick wit and sense of humour through his gentle teasing, quite clearly he loved you.
Dick always had the time to talk curling or golf and would enthusiastically give pointers and lessons to anyone who asked. When his golf clubs were retired 4 years ago, he continued to ride the course and go for coffee with his buddies.
Dick endured several health challenges the past many years that he accepted with quiet strength and a fierce determination not to let it get him down. He lived for his family and especially Marne, his wife of 64 years. He longed to be with her more than anything in this world and remained with her until his passing.
Dick's life will continue to be celebrated by: the love of his life, Marne; cherished daughters Heather (Jim), Kathleen (Julio); beloved grandchildren Kristen (Shelby), Tyler; adored great-grandson Jaxon; and best buddy Tommy.
As a gesture of remembrance, pay it forward and be kind to one another. No one knows the silent battle hidden behind a warm smile.
In keeping with Dick's wishes, a private service will be held at a later date.