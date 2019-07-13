|
1930–2019
Mr. Richard (Dick) William Willson passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on June 19, 2019 at the age of 88.
Richards's parents Walter and Ella (nee Chantler) moved to Fort William from Kent County, England in the mid 1920's. On October 29, 1930 they had their children Richard and Robin.
After finishing high school, Richard began working for a local bank as an auditor. During that time, he met Arlene Gail Wright, and the two married at St. Paul's Anglican Church on September 30, 1960. Richard and Gail then went on to have four children.
Richards's career eventually took him to Thunder Bay City Hall where he became Personnel Director. After a few years working under Mayor Walter Assef, he decided to change direction and go into partnership with local squash friends and open Courtside Racquetball and Squash Club. The venture went on for quite a few years until he decided to sell his share and move on. Never to sit idle, Richard went on to open his own sporting goods store geared to racquet sports. Courtshop Running & Racquet Sports Inc. operated for many years, with Gail and the children helping out whenever possible.
In between all his career paths, he also found the time to run the Thunder Bay Tennis Club and was the tennis pro. The 1981 Jeux Canada Games came to Thunder Bay and Richard took great pride in helping to organize the tennis portion. He also found the time to teach Kinesiology classes at Lakehead University.
Richard, being true to himself, once again decided to move on to another career path. By the late 1980's, he became a licensed driving instructor and began working with Young Drivers of Canada. After a short while, he moved on to Progressive Driving School where he taught hundreds of students until his retirement at 80. This was by far his most successful career. He would easily put well over 300,000 kms on each one of his cars, and he insisted on Hondas and Acuras.
Richard's passion for racquet sports, in particular tennis, was passed on to him by his mother Ella. She was a tennis pro in her own right, and eventually was inducted into the Thunder Bay Sports Hall of Fame. Richard entered and won many tennis tournaments, and could have gone on to a career as a professional tennis player. His love for tennis carried over to the numerous people he taught. Driving to Toronto non-stop to attend the Canadian Open was a yearly ritual for Richard.
His children learned to play tennis and badminton, and some even tackled racquetball and squash. Many summers would be full of badminton-style “Wimbledon” tournaments in the backyard. It became such a huge event that temporary lights were installed so playing could continue late into the night.
Richards's love of war planes was evident in that he could recite detailed historical facts, especially about the Avro Lancaster bomber. He was thrilled to visit the only Canadian Avro Lancaster bomber when it came to Thunder Bay a few years ago. On his retirement from Progressive Driving School (2011), the company bestowed upon Richard membership in the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.
Richard was fond of his pet cat Samoa and, during his final years, found great comfort having Samoa at his side.
Richard is survived by his children Lynn (Mark) Brigden, Craig (Sandra) Willson, James (Sherri) Willson and David (Lori) Willson. He had many grandchildren; Shannon (Jeff), Kristin, Jacqueline, Brandon, Chris, Evan, Samuel, Emily and Carter, and great grandson Liam.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Gail (nee Wright) and his twin brother Robin.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
The family of Richard Willson would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Walford Retirement Living, Lakehead Manor, St. Joseph's Care Group and Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Special thanks to the family and staff of the Chinese Express Restaurant, who treated Richard like one of their own.
Richard was a loving father and husband, full of compassion and empathy and will be dearly missed by his family.
A Celebration of his Life will take place at the Valhalla Inn on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with presentations at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements in care of Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 South Syndicate Avenue.
