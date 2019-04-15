|
April 15, 2018
I have lost my soul's companion
A life linked with my own.
And day by day I miss you more,
As I walk through life alone.
You gave me your love in the
fullest of measure,
Care, devotion & memories to treasure.
You shared my hopes, my joys
and my tears,
I will always cherish those very special years.
A faithful husband - honest,
upright and true.
So precious to me,
That if heartaches could
make a lane,
I would walk the path to Heaven,
Take your hand and say I love you
In our new and heavenly home forever.
Lovingly remembered and sadly missed, your wife Linda