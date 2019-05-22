|
Rino Salvatore Albanese passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 at the age of 94. Rino was born in Port Arthur in 1924 to Giovanni and Fortunata Albanese, nee Arges. He was the eldest of seven children - a twin to his best friend and late brother, Philip, and a sibling to Rosalie, Leonard, Ronald, and John, who have predeceased him. His sister, Clara Tilbury lives in Saskatoon. In 1952, he married Marguerite Leiberg and they lived on High Street for over 60 years. Rino is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marguerite, and by their children: John, Mark (Sandra), Joan (Robert), Joel (Darlene), Stephen (Susan), and Jeffrey (Anita). He is survived by 11 grandchildren: Shannon and Sarah (Kevin), Jonathan and Meaghan Lawrence, Patrick, Christopher, and Tamara, Katie (Adam) and Parker, and Jaclyn and Michael, and great-granddaughter, Edith Maloway. Rino also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews in Thunder Bay and throughout Canada. After high school, Rino volunteered with the Royal Winnipeg Rifles as an infantry signalman and he and Phil served in France, Holland, and Germany. Dad was proud of those years and was always willing to share a story or two about the people and places he encountered. After the War, Rino trained as a draughtsman and worked for Carter-Day until he retired in 1982. Rino was an Honourary Member of the MacGillivray Pipe Band of Thunder Bay and held many executive positions while his sons John and Joel were playing members, and he looked forward to band concerts at Pioneer Ridge where he resided for the last three years. The family is especially happy that Rino was able to see his son, Joel, play the bagpipes in honour of the 25th Anniversary of Pioneer Ridge the day before he passed. Rino was active in Scouts as a youth and was a Scout Leader after the War. For many years, he was a member of the Power Squadron and loved sailing, and built his own sailboat many years ago. Gardening, storytelling, and carving, were among his many talents as well as being able to quote poets and generals. Sharing these passions was his greatest gift to his children and grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the RPN's, PSW's, and RN's of Plaza 2 at Pioneer Ridge where Rino resided for the past three years. He always spoke highly of the staff and the family is grateful for the warmth and care they provided. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will follow this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity that would be close to Dad's heart - The Kidney Foundation of Canada, the MacGillivray Pipe Band, Pioneer Ridge, St. Andrew's RC Church, or any museum.Online condolences may be made through
