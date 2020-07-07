1/1
Rita Bedour
Rita Bedour (Frie), passed away at St. Joseph's Hospice on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Rita was born in Gouda, Netherlands on February 10, 1947. She came to Canada in 1953 with her parents and two sisters, first to Weyburn, Saskatchewan, then to Kakabeka in 1958, where her brother Rick was born, and lastly to Thunder Bay in 1964. Rita started work at McKellar Hospital in the kitchen in 1981, then went to laundry and retired from the Regional Hospital in 2006.

She is survived by her loving husband Jeff of 52 years (this November it would of been 53 years); daughter Kim Frederick (Rick) and son Richard (Carina); grandchildren Shannon (Grady), Jason, Jordan and Brandon; sister Ann and brother Rick (Shelly); sister-in-law Audrey and brother-in-law Charlie as well as her nieces and nephews.

Rita was predeceased by her parents Hendrick and Gertrude; sister Joan; sisters-in-law Lorraine and Marilyn.

A special thank you to Dr. Migay and the nurses in the hospice department at St. Joseph's.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Care Group would be appreciated. As per Rita's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street at Cameron.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
