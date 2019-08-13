|
Rita passed away peacefully in her sleep at Bethammi Nursing Home August 9, 2019. Always a vibrant woman, she dealt with many challenges over her life. Family was her joy and seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren always brought a huge smile and lit up her eyes. Although shy at times if you put music on, it wouldn't be long before those feet started tapping, body started to move and if you were lucky, she started to sing. Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
A strong-willed person she fought aging with everything she had. Getting her to use her walker was always a task… “I don't know why I have this thing! I walk just fine!” in her reality she did, but in the real world she tired easily and needed the support. Rita was always wanting to be sent home to Jasper Place because she didn't require the care Bethammi was giving her. The ideas she tried to get to leave were amazing. The things she was going to do when she got back to Jasper!
There were not many times that Rita was not smiling or laughing. She tried to see the world in a good light, however there were times when she did become angry and even then, she was beautiful.
Rita took the illness & passing of her long-time husband Frank's passing in stride, taking over the caregiver role as much as she was able. Frank, Jim & Rita spent many hours hanging out over the course of his last months. It was during this time that Rita was introduced to flying. This quickly became her preferred method of travel.
Predeceased by husband, Frank (2004), eldest son Jack (2016), and youngest son Jim (2018). Survived by son Jerry, daughter-in-law Julie (Jim), grandson Jamie (Reann) and great grandson Brody as well as special niece Kellie Baird.
Thank you to the care providers at Bethammi for your tender care and patience over the years. Thank you to Jasper Staff for your care and guidance also.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Georgian Room at St. Joseph's Heritage. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay would be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.