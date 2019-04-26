Home

Rita Helen Celine Keller

Rita Helen Celine Keller

In memory of a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother: March 21st, 1951 to April 26th, 2010.


The moment that you died
Our hearts were torn in two,
One side filled with heartache,
The other died with you.

We often lie awake at night,
When the world is fast asleep,
And take a walk down
memory lane,
With tears upon our cheeks.

Remembering you is easy,
We do it every day,
But missing you is a heartache
That never goes away.

We hold you tightly within
our hearts
And there you will remain.
Until the joyous day arrives,
That we will meet again.

Sadly missed and forever loved,
By Larry, Jackie, Cathy, Sarah
and Grandchildren: Daniel,
Gabriel and Mikayla

April 26th, 2019
