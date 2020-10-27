1/1
Rita June Porcellana
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


June 6, 1961 – October 24, 2020

Passed away in the arms of her spouse (Rick) at TBRH following a lengthy illness. Moving from Greenstone area to Thunder Bay in the late 70's, she enjoyed a full life. Some of her hobbies (but not limited to) was oil paintings; whether the medium was rock or canvas, she never failed to produce quality results. While working at music city, she met Rick and knew they would spend a life together. Over the next 40 years they took trips to B.C. and abroad to visit family on several occasions, and just enjoyed the country lifestyle. Rita is survived by Rick Perozzo, his immediate family and their siblings. Also survived by sister and family Anna Marie, Luigi, Dennis, Greg and Lisa. Predeceased by her parents Letizia and Albino, as well as others in Italy. Due to pandemic considerations, the funeral service will be held privately for family. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Blake Funeral Chapel. Guests wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time by either calling the Blake Funeral Chapel at 1 (807) 623-6446 or going online to Rita's web obituary at:
(https://memorials.blakefuneralchapel.com/rita--porcellana/4372933/index.php). Burial will take place following the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

Rita Porcellana will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blake Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved