June 6, 1961 – October 24, 2020
Passed away in the arms of her spouse (Rick) at TBRH following a lengthy illness. Moving from Greenstone area to Thunder Bay in the late 70's, she enjoyed a full life. Some of her hobbies (but not limited to) was oil paintings; whether the medium was rock or canvas, she never failed to produce quality results. While working at music city, she met Rick and knew they would spend a life together. Over the next 40 years they took trips to B.C. and abroad to visit family on several occasions, and just enjoyed the country lifestyle. Rita is survived by Rick Perozzo, his immediate family and their siblings. Also survived by sister and family Anna Marie, Luigi, Dennis, Greg and Lisa. Predeceased by her parents Letizia and Albino, as well as others in Italy. Due to pandemic considerations, the funeral service will be held privately for family. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Blake Funeral Chapel. Guests wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time by either calling the Blake Funeral Chapel at 1 (807) 623-6446 or going online to Rita's web obituary at:
(https://memorials.blakefuneralchapel.com/rita--porcellana/4372933/index.php
). Burial will take place following the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.
