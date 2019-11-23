|
|
Mrs. Rita Nardi, age 77 years, passed away at her family home, surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Rita was born in Spadola, Italy on April 23, 1942, the daughter of Gerardo and Maria Rosa Catroppa. As a teenager, she, her brother and mother came to Canada to join her father. It was after arriving in Canada that she met and fell in love with Giuseppe Antonio Nardi. The two were married on November 10, 1962 and together raised 3 children. Rita worked at New Method Laundry and later at St. Joseph's Hospital and was a member of the St. Anthony's C.W.L. and the Ladies Italian Society of Port Arthur. She enjoyed gardening but her ultimate love was her family, especially grandson Preston. Rita was happiest having everyone together and cooking for family and friends. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children Pasquale (Angie), Maria (Mark) Dollery and Jerry, grandson Preston Dollery as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives in Canada and Europe. She was predeceased by her husband Giuseppe Antonio in 1998 and her brother Joseph Catroppa. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 when family and friends will gather in St. Anthony's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. The interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for friends will be held on Monday from 5-7 p.m. with the Vigil Service beginning at 7 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.On-line condolences
