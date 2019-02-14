|
|
Rita Victoria Paquette (nee Aquino) passed away at the age of 89 at Southbridge Roseview Manor on February 10, 2019. Born in Port Arthur, she was a lifelong resident of the Thunder Bay area. She was a member of the Catholic Women's League, St. Margaret's Church, and T.O.P.S. Rita enjoyed playing cards, cooking, spending time at the family camp at Hawkeye Lake, travelling to Arizona with her husband Jack and later by herself, and going to aquabics classes with her friend Marg Desrosiers and volunteering for many years at Roseview Manor.
Rita will be lovingly remembered by her son Ronald and his wife Nadine, step-grandson Adam Cassidy, grandson Zachary, sister-in-law Eleanor Aquino, daughter-in-law Linda, granddaughter Rachelle, and grandson Joshua. She was predeceased by her husband Jack, son John, parents Silvio and Frances Aquino, sisters Stella Holmes, Mary McCracken, Carmel Williamson, Irene Dahl, Doris Pratt, Julia Huggins, June McLeod and Helen Strawson, and brother James Aquino.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 where family and friends will gather at St. Margaret's R.C. Church at 11:00AM for a funeral mass celebrated by Rev. Ciaran Donnelly, followed by interment at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the evening of Thursday, February 14 from 5-7PM at Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N Court St., with prayers beginning at 7.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay or the - Northwest Region. Online condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com.