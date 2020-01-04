|
Ritva “Rita” Sinihelmi, age 76 years, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Rita was born in Turku, Finland on August 22, 1943, the daughter of Sulo and Lilja (nee Arvonen) Sinihelmi. At a young age Rita and her mother immigrated to Canada after her father's passing. Rita enjoyed basket weaving, card making, painting, drawing, bowling and loved her pet dogs dearly. Rita enjoyed travelling extensively and shared many travels with her mother. She was a member of the R.T.O. having been employed with the Lakehead District School Board teaching at both Selkirk and Westgate High Schools. She was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. She will be lovingly remembered by her dear friends Eini and Joanne Niemi, Marianne and Barry Darch, Goddaughter Karen Lacosse, 2 cousins in Finland as well as by other dear friends. She was predeceased by her mother Lili Vahatalo, father Sulo Sinihelmi as well as by other relatives in Finland. A memorial service to celebrate Rita's life will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street, with Rev. Matthew Diegel presiding. The interment at Riverside Cemetery will follow the reception. As expressions of sympathy memorials to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church would be appreciated. On-line condolences
