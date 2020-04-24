|
“Pat” Robena Maude of Metcalfe Gardens, St. Thomas and a longtime resident of Aylmer passed away at her residence on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Richard Strawson (2005). Dear mother of Catherine Bearss (Dan) of Springfield, Donna Strawson of Toronto, Susan Strawson (Reid McLaughlin) of Ottawa and Campbell MacCormack of Cambridge. She will be missed by grandchildren, Grant (Michiko), Andrew (Jennifer), Susan (Mike) and Cheryl (Mike). Sister of Don McKay (Joyce) and Ruby Parsons. Also survived by a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her daughter Sandra (2003) and grandson Howard (2004). Born in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia on March 17, 1923, daughter of the late Donald and Ruby (Keith) McKay. Pat will be remembered for her big smile, vibrant personality and her great fashion sense. A service will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Cremation with burial in the Springfield Cemetery. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Aylmer Baptist Church would be appreciated. Share memories or condolences at kebbelfuneralhome.com.
“The family would like to thank Metcalfe Gardens' staff for their unwavering love and friendship that they showed Pat over the last eight years. Thanks also to Dr. M. Zajac, the Southwest LHIN Palliative Care program as well as VON for all their care and compassion."