FROM DIRT TO THE
ASPHALT
FROM DUST TO THE
HEAVENS
IN DEATH A HERO,
WHERE THE
CHECKERED FLAG ENDS"
It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Robert Allan Slater on November 15, 2018. Robert was born on June 7, 1948; youngest child of Mary Ellen and Richard Slater. He grew up in Fort William and attended local schools. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at The Chanterelle on Park, 206 Park Avenue, in the Lounge, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery with Rev. Gordon Holroyd officiating. All are welcome.
