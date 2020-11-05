



1929 - 2020

Born October 2, 1929 left this world for his heavenly home November 2, 2020 with his loving children by his side.Robert was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He was employed with the Canadian Pacific Railway as a Telegraph Operator in his early twenty's bringing him to Northern Ontario where he settled, after retiring from the railway. He relocated with his wife Glenna to Ignace to pursue other interests and made it home for many years. Retiring from the local mine, he went on to serve as an Ambulance Attendant in the community he cared so much about.Later in life he could often be seen working in his garage on projects fixing bicycles. He was also noted for his writing of poems and pros, some of which saw publication that expressed his own unique vision of the world around him.Robert relocated to Thunder Bay after the passing of his wife due to health concerns and to be closer to family. He will always be missed and remembered with love by his children Christine Johnson, Thunder Bay, Gloria Kuznack (William Kuznack), Thunder Bay and Bruce Gillis, Manitoba; his wife and mother of the children Evelyn Krienke, Thunder Bay; step-son Brian Mitchell (Claudia Mitchell); granddaughter's Carrie and Nicole and children, Texas. He will be loved and missed by sisters Violet Anne Tubbs, Thunder Bay, Glenda Keeffe and her children Howard and Carolyn, Kenora, Georgina (Gille Proulx), Alberta and their children Glenda, Shelly, Valerie and Jay; sister-in-law Anna Gillis and her children Douglas and Corrine. Loved and missed by grandchildren Robin, Lee Anne, Clinton and Christian, Thunder Bay; great-grandchildren Brooke, Dawne, Claire, Tyler, Chase, Shyley, Avalyn, Evan, Graham and Ivan and great great-granddaughter Brielle. He was predeceased by his parents Arthur Gillis and Alvina Gillis, Thunder Bay; sister Gloria; brother Walter "Rudy" Gillis, Raith; Lillian Mae Walker (Fredric Walker), BC. Robert Arthur Gillis will rest beside his beloved parents at Riverside Cemetery, Thunder Bay, pending arrangements at a private family service.Special thanks to: Dr. Feldstien for the excellent care and friendship he extended to our father and the wonderful nurses that brightened his days and showed so much compassion to both my Dad and family: Nicole, Victoria, Nadia, Holly, Lilli, Ruth and Teresa. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory may do so to his charity of choice, The Humane Society, in keeping with his love of animals.