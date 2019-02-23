|
|
Robert Arthur Jorgenson aged 89 years, resident of Dorion, passed away at Hogarth Riverview Manor on February 19, 2019. He was born on November 16, 1929 in Whitemouth, Manitoba. Bob began his working career with Ontario Hydro. In 1962 he became employed as an Operating Engineer and HVAC Technician at Domtar Mill, retiring in August, 1988. Bob had a passion for the outdoors, hiking, fishing and he loved animals. Bob was a sunny presence in the community, with a happy smile for everyone and a loud, contagious laugh. Bob is survived by his two sisters Jean McEwen and Linda Guay; sons Craig (Miriam) and Mark and chosen daughter Jacquelene Gale; his stepchildren Dave Renaud (Kim), Barb Holtzman (Ron), Jerry Renaud (Karen), Wanda Nuttall (Craig): his step son-in-law Roy Appelkvist; his grandchildren: Kristin and Monika, Amanda, Amber and Delaney, John, Jennifer, Jason, Tammy, Lindsay, Lesley, Kimberly, Jeremy, Trevor, Kurtis, Ashley, and Barry and numerous great grandchildren. Online condolences
He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Dorothy, his partner Aurelia (2007), his brother Allan (2008) and his stepdaughter, Myrna Appelkvist (2017). Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be take place on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Community Centre in Dorion. Everyone is welcome.
