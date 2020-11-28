Bruce passed away on November 25th, 2020 in Halifax, NS at age 73. After being diagnosed with multiple myeloma in April 2015 he continued to enjoy a good quality of life through modern medicine, and the support of friends and family. He is survived and missed by Linda, his beloved wife of 46 years, his two sons and their families: Robert and his wife Cara Spittal, their sons Charlie and Calvin in Halifax; Peter and his wife Nathalie, their daughters Elizabeth and Catherine in Ottawa; his brother Tom and his wife Monica in Haiti.



Bruce and Linda enjoyed 41 years in Thunder Bay before moving to Halifax in December 2015 to be near family. They had many wonderful friends in Thunder Bay, and our family appreciates their support.



Bruce enjoyed a rewarding career with the Ontario Government, first at the Ministry of Transportation from 1969 to 1974 and then at the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) from 1974 to 1998. As Regional Engineer, Bruce headed a small group that provided engineering services to all of MNR's diverse programs. He worked with many wonderful people from a variety of disciplines. He was involved in managing dam, road and bridge construction projects, river regulation, project review for MNR approval, and policy development regarding roads, bridges and water crossings. Many in Northwestern Ontario will remember him from the water crossing training courses he delivered to MNR and industry staff across the region. Bruce chose early retirement to set up an engineering consultancy specializing in water crossings which provided him with a further 17 years of rewarding part-time work.



With Linda's untiring support, Bruce was able to live a balanced life, with his family always being his top priority. Bruce was really proud of his boys as they are living a similar balanced life and doing a wonderful job raising the next generation. He loved planning adventures and travelling with family and friends across Canada, the US and Europe. Recently he has also enjoyed adventures with his four grandchildren.



Bruce's cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at Bedford United Church in 2021 on a date to be announced and will be streamed on the web for friends in Thunder Bay and elsewhere. Donations in Bruce's memory may be made to the Dew Drop Inn or Friends of Quetico Park. Condolences may be sent to bruce.adamson.condolences@gmail.com.