It is with sad hearts we announce the passing of Robert (Turk) Bruce Hitchman, age 73 years at the TBRHSC on June 23, 2020. Bob was born in Ottawa on October 22, 1946. His fathers employment brought the family to Thunder Bay, where he attended school graduating from PACI. Bob's love of mathematics served him well, receiving a BSc in Mathematics from the University of Western Ontario in 1969 and an MBA from York University in 1973. In 1975, Bob was certified as a Chartered Accountant in Ontario. After university, Bob took employment as a chartered accountant in Toronto, working at Price Waterhouse for many years. After leaving PW, he tried his hand at various business adventures, later moving to Thunder Bay where he continued in the accounting profession for several different firms. Being an athletic person he enjoyed football, curling, tennis, hockey, baseball, golf, downhill and cross-country skiing. He was also an avid bridge player. Bob's athletic abilities were passed on to his sons Michael and Elliott, who are very active in multiple sports. Since retiring he continued to play bridge at the 55 Plus Centre, was an avid reader and went for excursions with his 3 wheel bike. His knowledge of the world's news and events was astounding. He was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church for many years which he attended regularly with his friend Nelson. Bob leaves behind sister Cheryl Rossi (Paul), sons Michael and Elliott Wilkerson (and families), niece Stephanie (Randy), nephews Matthew (Jordan) and Russell (Lindsey). Great nephews Zane, Maddox, Daxton and great niece Ashlynn. He will also be sadly missed by his friends Nelson and Robert. Bob was predeceased by mother Elva, father Jack, brothers William (in infancy), and John who passed in 2015. Bob was very close to John and missed him dearly. Thank you to Jackie, Kristie and Chris and the staff in the ICU for Bob's exceptional care. As per Bob's request there will be no funeral service and donations to St. Andrew's Catholic Church or the Diabetes Association, in his memory, would be appreciated.





